DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators on Monday night, February 15 has been postponed.
The NHL released a statement saying, “Tonight’s game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions that have caused significant power outages in the Dallas area. Although both Clubs and the assigned on-ice officials are in Dallas, the League and the Stars made the decision upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.”RELATED: Doncic Hits Career-High 46 Points As Mavericks Win 4th Straight
A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.