Upload Weather Pictures/Video

School Closures/Delays

Oncor Asks All Customers To Prepare For Power Outages Lasting ‘Extended Period Of Time’

(CBSDFW.COM) – The sun has returned as the storm system that dumped widespread four to six inches of snowfall over the past 24 hours heads to the southeast.

In its path, North Texas is left with even colder and more dangerously cold temperatures as arctic air continues to spill through south through the Plains.

As snow wrapped up Monday morning, temperatures tumbled to historic lows with our coldest low ever record for Feb. 15. That new low is 3 degrees, breaking the previous record of 15º from 1909. This is the coldest it’s been since December 1989 when we fell to -1 degree at DFW Airport.

These numbers are especially jaw-dropping when you consider that the average high for this time in February is 60 degrees and the average low is 39 degrees.

More bitter cold is on the way as Monday night looks to be even colder. Lows around the Metroplex will likely drop to around zero with Red River counties dropping below zero.

While north winds will be lighter, wind chill values will still be dangerous and could be as low as -15 degrees waking up on Tuesday. For that reason, a wind chill warning remains in effect.

As we moved towards mid-week, all eyes are on the next storm that looks to bring even more accumulating snow and ice to North Texas. A few inches of snow will be possible for much of the region with an icing concern for southern counties, especially those south of I-20 come Wednesday morning.

Many North Texas residents are also dealing with power outages due to the severity of the winter event.

During an update Monday morning, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, said it expects the controlled outages to continue the rest of Monday and possibly all day Tuesday.