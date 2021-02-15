DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During an update Monday morning, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, said it expects the controlled outages to continue the rest of Monday and possibly all day Tuesday.

ERCOT entered emergency protocols in the overnight hours due to severe winter conditions such as dangerously cold temperatures.

In order to reduce the stress on the power grid, ERCOT began rotating outages.

However, according to Oncor, the outages were expected to last 15 to 45 minutes but are now expected to last hours.

ERCOT said around two million homes have been affected by the outages as of 11 a.m.

According to ERCOT, the outages began as rotating overnight, but they grew to a more controlled format due to the magnitude of the situation. This has led to the outages lasting for hours for many households.

ERCOT said there is no limit to how long the outages could last. Officials added the locations and length of the outages are up to the providers.

Tips to reduce power use include turning thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, closing blind or shades to reduce the amount of heat that leaves homes, turning off or unplugging non-essential equipment such as small appliances, and trying to avoid using large appliances during peak hours like the mornings and evenings.