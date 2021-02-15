FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Maybe they needed somewhere warm to escape the blizzard, but for a pair of raccoons that crashed through the ceiling of a home this weekend, their respite from the record cold was short-lived.

Engine 8 of the Fort Worth Fire Department shared images of the furry fiasco via Facebook, saying: “Your FWFD is always on its toes because we never know what the next call may be.”

Typically, once a wild animal like a racoon falls, chances are they will have a very hard time getting back up into the ceiling. As you can see from the photos, both animals appear panicked and anti-social despite their party crashing ways. It isn’t ideal, even for highly trained firefighters to get stuck in a small room with the stressed out animals. Bites are a real concern, and then a painful rabies shot is necessary.

Despite the challenge though, brave crews were able to safely remove the animals and help with securing the home for the owners.

No word on where the raccoons were taken, or if they were charged with breaking and entering.