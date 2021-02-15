FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of residents in Fort Worth were issued a boil water notice Monday due to a water treatment plant experiencing multiple power outages.

The city said the notice affects about 100,000 people in the north side of Fort Worth. The notice asks residents to boil water before consumption, such as drinking, washing hands and brushing teeth.

According to the city, the Eagle Mountain Water Plant has been without power for more than two hours as of 3:45 p.m. and has suffered multiple outages through the day.

Rolling blackouts began in the overnight hours in North Texas as a way to reduce power use, but they turned into a more controlled format with no restoration timeframe, according to officials.

Many North Texas residents are also experiencing power outages. Oncor said it is asking all its customers to be prepared to be without power “for an extended period of time.”

Fort Worth residents affected by the notice should expect to boil water through at least Wednesday, the city said. Residents will be notified when it is safe to drink and consume water.