- Warming Centers In North Texas
- Upload Weather Pictures/Video
- School Closures/Delays
- Oncor Outage Map
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Currently the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, said it’s unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize.
A a result, ERCOT is urging all customers to prepare for continued, extended outages.
“The number of controlled outages we have to do remains high. We are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day,” said Dan Woodfin, Senior Director of System Operations.
Weather and more generation outages Monday night brought load shed to 18,500 MW, according to a Feb. 16 tweet. Meaning, for “today generators return, renewable output to increase = increased customer restoration.”
Weather, more generation outages last night bring load shed to 18,500 MW. For today…generators to return, renewable output to increase = increased customer restoration.
— ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 16, 2021
On a positive note, ERCOT said it should be able to restore some customers Tuesday afternoon due to additional wind and solar output, and additional thermal generation. But, the amount they restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online.
Tips to reduce power use include turning thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, closing blind or shades to reduce the amount of heat that leaves homes, turning off or unplugging non-essential equipment such as small appliances, and trying to avoid using large appliances during peak hours like the mornings and evenings.