Texas Gas Service Warns Of Potential Issues, Freezing Gas Wells Coupled With Higher Usage Could Lead To ShortagesThe company said they're seeing much higher natural gas use coupled with supply issues.

ERCOT 'Unable To Predict When Grid Conditions Will Stabilize,' Urges Customers To Prepare For Extended OutagesCurrently the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state's power grid, said it's unable to predict when grid conditions will stabilize.

Next Round Of Winter Weather Hits Tuesday Afternoon, Expect Significant Ice ThreatA Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 6 PM Tuesday and continue through 6 AM Thursday. We’re expecting snow, sleet AND ice to accumulate across parts of North and Central Texas.