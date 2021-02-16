FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is extending its boil water notice due to rolling power outages impacting the city’s ability to treat and move water to customers.

The notice now includes a total of 212,000 Fort Worth residents. Nine cities that buy drinking water from Fort Worth – Haslet, Keller, Lake Worth, Northlake, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, Trophy Club and Westlake – were notified.

The general area affected is bounded on the west by the City of River Oaks, Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake. The southern boundary is almost to Northside Drive. The eastern boundary is the city limits.

The water utility saw numerous power outages at treatment pumping facilities across its system because of the rolling blackouts. It is also experiencing challenges in other parts of the city because most plants and several pump stations have been impacted at some point by power outages. In addition, the subfreezing temperatures are impacting equipment.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.



When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.

Call water customer service at 817-392-4477 or email MyWaterAccount@FortWorthTexas.gov if you have questions.

Power was restored to the Eagle Mountain Water Plant, and the raw water pump station Monday night. Crews are working around the clock to defrost equipment to get the plant back in service as soon as possible.

When water pressure is restored, impacted customers should expect to be on a boil water notice through at least late Wednesday. The utility will issue another notice once it verifies the water is safe.