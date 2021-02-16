DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple North Texas sporting events have been postponed due to severe winter weather and calls to conserve power as thousands of people are still without power in Texas.

The NBA announced Tuesday, Feb. 16 that Wednesday’s Dallas Mavericks game against the Detroit Pistons was postponed “due to government shutdown of American Airlines Center because of severe weather conditions in

Dallas.”

The game will be rescheduled.

The Dallas Stars had their scheduled game Monday postponed, as well as Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

Monday’s decision was made about an hour before puck drop at the request of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

The Tulane-SMU basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 has also been postponed due to severe winter weather and power outages in the Dallas area.

In Arlington, the start of the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown has been moved back one day to Saturday, February 20 due to the current weather conditions affecting Texas and the Southern United States.

The three-day season opening tournament at Globe Life Field, which features six of the NCAA’s top-ranked baseball programs from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences, will now take place on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, February 20-22.

The original schedule will be moved back one day with Friday’s games taking place on Saturday, Saturday’s games on Sunday, and Sunday’s games on Monday.

“The decision to move the start of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown to Saturday was made in the interest of safety for the fans and the teams,” said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment. “Our thoughts are with all of those who are being affected by the current dangerous weather conditions. We are looking forward to safely hosting this premiere college baseball tournament this weekend.”