At Least 1 Parent Dead, 10 Pediatric Patients In Hospital With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, 'Just Trying To Keep Their Children Warm'Doctors at Cook Children's Hospital are warning people about how they're heating their homes after at least one parent died, and ten children suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

'This Is Unacceptable,' Governor Abbott Declares ERCOT Reform An Emergency Item For Texas Power GridIn declaring this item an emergency, Gov. Abbott is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.

North Texas Cities Open Warming Centers Due To Brutally Cold TemperaturesSome North Texas cities have opened up warming centers to the public as the dangerously cold temperatures, along with power outages, continue.