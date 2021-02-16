TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County has declared a state of disaster as the county “has suffered severe damage to critical infrastructure” and probable injuries to its residents, a document from the county stated.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley also sent an email to Gov. Greg Abbott to ask for his help with the stare of disaster the county is experiencing.
Local Declaration of Disaster#tarrantcounty pic.twitter.com/Mq1Ffr7tx1
— Tarrant County (@TarrantCountyTX) February 16, 2021
Officials said they are requesting aid from the state and federal government in response to the weather and power crisis, which they believe has become too great for the county to respond to alone.
The disaster declaration will remain in effect for seven days as the county responds.