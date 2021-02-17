ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two major Arlington hospitals, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Medical City of Arlington, are experiencing water pressure issues and because of the boiled water notice are adapting to provide care to patients and take care of staff.

The Arlington Fire Department sent a fire truck to Arlington Memorial to provide water pressure in the building.

Arlington Fire has also sent a water tank truck and equipment to Medical City.

The President of Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Blake Kretz, sent CBS 11 the following statement on on status of operations at the hospital.

Inclement weather in North Texas continues to impact all of us. Consistently cold, and below-freezing temperatures resulted in significant water-pressure issues throughout the city of Arlington.

Safety, security and emergency management teams at Texas Health Arlington Memorial are working diligently to keep vital hospital functions available to those in need.

While the City of Arlington addresses the needs of its residents and local businesses, Texas Health Arlington Memorial will continue to provide bottled water for patients and hospital staff. The hospital will work in tandem with the Arlington Fire Department for additional water resources.

Texas Health Arlington Memorial remains ready to treat anyone with a serious medical condition. Safety is and will remain our No. 1 concern, but we ask that everyone use extreme caution on roadways if travel is necessary for the remainder of the week.

Medical City Arlington told CBS 11 in a statement:

Arlington Water Utilities reported a serious water system issue Wednesday affecting service and water pressure to much of the city. The health and safety of our patients, colleagues and community is our top priority, which is why Medical City Arlington has several days’ supply of bottled water on-hand for our patients and staff. We are also working closely with city services, including the Arlington Fire Department, to ensure additional water supplies for our hospital.