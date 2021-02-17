NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Even though snow is falling across North Texas this morning there is some good news, the length of the Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas has been shortened. The Warning, that was originally through Thursday morning, is now set to expire at 8:00 tonight and several counties to the west that were included in the Warning have now been dropped.

The wintry mix is expected to bring two to four inches of snow accumulations, with the most falling northeast of the Metroplex. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter inch are expected, with the worst hit areas northeast to Palestine and Canton. Wind chills will be cod enough to cause hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Wednesday morning snow was falling across the Metroplex and CBS 11 meteorologists are focused on the threat for additional icing, especially to the south and southeast — because temperatures there are warming into the mid and upper 20s. Forecasts have the threat mainly south of Interstate-20.

Freezing rain is building on top of snow in Limestone, Freestone, Anderson, Navarro, and Henderson counties.

While it is still bitterly cold CBS 11 Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks reminded everyone that things were worse just 24 hours ago. The temperature Tuesday morning in Dallas was 3° and Thursday morning it was 21°. The temperature Tuesday morning in Fort Worth was -1°and Thursday morning it was 19°.