RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Richardson is asking customers to use water efficiently. The city’s water supplier, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) and the city are experiencing higher than normal demands for the winter season.

NTMWD had local equipment challenges overnight due to the extreme weather and could not supply the city with the amount of water needed to meet the higher demands.

Apparently, community and social media rumors about tap water availability caused some residents to unnecessarily fill bathtubs and buckets to have water on hand.

City officials are urging people to continue to allow water to drip from faucets to prevent bursting pipes. However, they want people to conserve water for the most essential needs. Delay using water for laundry, dishes and take short showers, not baths.

The water is still safe to drink and boiling is not needed at this time.

About an hour west of Richardson, in Arlington, city officials are asking residents to limit water usage as well and have issued a boil water notice. Arlington Water Utilities is seeing an unprecedented demand on its water distribution system during the past 24 hours.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the notice due to a recent pressure drop in the distributions system for the city.

The order advises all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow the directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be consumed with boiling or otherwise treating.

Follow the guidelines below for ensuring your water is safe for consumption:

• Boil water to a vigorous rolling boil for five minutes then cool completely prior to using.

• In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

While no boil orders were issued in the Dallas area, several cities that get their water from Dallas are asking people to conserve what they use because widespread power outages and broken water lines are impacting that system as well.

Workers are trying to ensure that the water pressure doesn’t drop too low and lead to possible contamination.

The boil notices are expected to be in place at least through the end of the day Wednesday.