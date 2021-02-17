WEATHERWinter Storm Warning - More Ice And Snow | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations
By CBSDFW.com Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Rush Limbaugh, the influential conservative radio host, has died, his wife Kathryn announced on his radio show Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

Conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh looks on before introducing President Donald Trump at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, MO, on November 5, 2018. (credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

“It is with profound sadness, I must share with you directly, that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she said.

It was last February when Limbaugh broke the news of his stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.

