WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Rush Limbaugh, the influential conservative radio host, has died, his wife Kathryn announced on his radio show Wednesday. He was 70 years old.
“It is with profound sadness, I must share with you directly, that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she said.
It was last February when Limbaugh broke the news of his stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.
