DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of Rufus Hill, 35.
Hill was found fatally wounded the evening of Feb. 16 in the 3900 block of Spring Avenue.
A passerby found him on the side of the road with a gunshot wound and called police.
Hill was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Jacob White at (214) 671-3690, or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.