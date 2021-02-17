DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas community has come together to help residents throughout North Texas find open businesses in their area amid power outages and water issues.

With continued outages and urges to conserve water, residents throughout the region are looking for help where ever they can get it.

According to Oncor’s outage map, over 260,000 of customers in North Texas are without power at the moment.

The issues caused by winter storms earlier this week has led the community Dallasites101 to create a spreadsheet to help residents find any open businesses. And it is crowdsourced, so anyone can jump in and help.

The spreadsheet lists open restaurants, stocked grocery stores, gas stations with fuel and hotels with rooms available. There are also spaces where residents can see if the information has been updated.

The public is encouraged to add to the spreadsheet for their own recommendations.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, does not have an estimate as to when power will return to normal. Earlier Wednesday, officials said the best-case scenario will be rotating outages that last 30 minutes to an hour later in the day or early Thursday.