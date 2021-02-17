(CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is no longer under a winter storm warning. The warning has shifted east and southeast to our counties hit hard with icing conditions this morning. Light amounts of the last of the frozen precipitation is still going on in the warned counties this afternoon.

The winter precipitation is over for most of us. From here on out we are only talking about a gradual warm-up that will help clear the roads and allow us to get to work repairing our homes and businesses from the damage the record cold brought to many of us.

This is going to be another very cold day. We are going to break the three-day streak of record cold, however. So it is getting a little better at least. Highs Wednesday still, again, stay below freezing.

Temperatures went below freezing during the early evening on Saturday. By 5 p.m. Wednesday night, that means the Metroplex has suffered below-freezing temperatures for the last 90 hours.

We are not expecting DFW Airport to get above freezing until mid-day on Friday. This will put this winter event in the top five for most consecutive hours below freezing.

We’ll actual get to a morning low above freezing by Sunday morning, which means finally a morning with no re-freezing (ice) on the roads.

A glance at the six-day temperature trend for highs will likely bring a smile to your lips. We are anticipating daytime temperatures to reach into the 60s early next week. It will feel like beach weather.

The ice storm that hit our southeast counties is spreading across the South and into the Mid-Atlantic states over the next 36 hours, spreading the winter storm misery to many others.

Here in North Texas many are waiting for the power to come back on or to at least stay on.

In the wake of the coldest temperatures in over 70 years, I suspect area plumbers are going to have a couple of weeks of all the business they can handle. I would feel blessed if all the major municipal water lines also survived the record cold.