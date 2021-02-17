COLORADO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former mayor of Colorado City, Tim Boyd is in hot water after posting a typo-ridden tirade on social media that was anything but sympathetic to citizens struggling amid the winter blast.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday morning, Tim Boyd wrote that it is “not the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!”

As for the power outages that have left thousands of Texans in the cold, Boyd wrote, “The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe.”

Boyd didn’t stop there, calling those who “have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you” lazy. “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish (sic),” Boyd continued.

Boyd made another social media post later Tuesday afternoon saying he “won’t deny for one minute” what he said in the post, and that many of the things he wrote were “taken out of context.”

In the same post, Boyd writes that he had already turned in his resignation, although it is unclear if he did so before or after writing the initial Facebook post.

The post is no longer online, but numerous screenshots circulating show it and a follow-up post he made several hours later where he stands by what he said.

Boyd said his wife was “fired” after his comments and that he wasn’t speaking as an official of Colorado City or the county where it sits, Mitchell County. He added that he had not signed up to run again for mayor earlier this month.

The official Colorado City website listed Boyd as mayor as of Wednesday morning. CBS News reached out for more information, but did not immediately hear back.

Feb. 17 makes the third straight day that many North Texans woke up in the cold and dark. Officials confirmed that as of sunrise Wednesday more than 2.7 million Texans were without power and at last check there was no timeline for when power will be fully restored.

Colorado City is about 230 miles west of Dallas.