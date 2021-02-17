NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many North Texans are feeling the effects of the deep freeze, with bursting pipes and floods.

David Crow of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing says so far they’ve had over 2,200 calls in 24 hours.

“We were not preparing for it to be this high of a demand, but it’s hitting everyone,” said Crow.

While North Hills plumbing says they’re going to as many houses they can.

Scott Oldemburgh of Arlington is one who says he’s been dealing with a home flood.

“I don’t know that there was anything else we could have done, I mean we did all the steps. We just, you know Texas is not built for this,” Oldemburgh said.

“He had a water line on the interior on the other side of that brick, that froze and burst,” Crow said.

Crow says sometimes when it gets this cold, even taking precautions isn’t enough.

“Just to give you an idea of how cold it is, even when you do the steps, this can still happen,” Crow said.

And it has to many.

Tyler Young, of Keller says he and his family were lucky to catch their burst pipe tonight quickly, before their whole wall deteriorated.

“When I pulled the bed back we found the culprit,” Young said. “It sounded like a waterfall.”

Experts now say it may be too late to take precautions, but that it’s more important than ever to watch and listen to your pipes over the next few days, and to keep water running lightly, not just dripping.

“if it’s frozen then keep an eye on it, cause when it unfreezes there is a good chance it will be broke,”said Daniel Barrett, of North Hills Plumbing.