SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers in Southlake came to the rescue for a dog that fell through a layer of ice over a pond earlier this week.

Southlake DPS released a six-minute video of the rescue that happened on Sunday, Feb. 14, just after 2:30 p.m. at a pond near White Chapel church.

The video starts as arriving officers could see a medium-sized black lab named Shadow clinging to a sheet of ice with his body in the water. Yelps from the dog could also be heard in the video.

The department said officers started the rescue efforts before firefighters arrived. The dog tried to swim close to shore but then got stuck, the department said.

With help from the dog’s owner, an officer, Sgt. Music, went into the water at shoulder height and hoisted the dog onto a float. Other officers then pulled Music and the float back with a rope.

The department said the dog is healthy and resting at home.

“The bravery, courage, and teamwork between the entire police shift, Scott (dog’s owner), and firefighters is to be commended,” Southlake DPS said on Facebook. “Please watch your pets over the next few days, as many of them have never seen ponds and pools freeze over. They’re fast and curious!”