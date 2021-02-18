DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas officers have been shot while responding to a shooting call near the Knox-Henderson area, police said.

Police said there is currently an active scene with SWAT involved in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue.

In an update, Chief Eddie Garcia said the two officers were responding to call in the area when they were met by gunfire. They were then transported to the hospital as more officers arrived to the scene.

We’ve had two officers shot responding to a shooting call, prayers up please! @DallasPD . https://t.co/8fky804q2E — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

Garcia said the two officers are currently stable at the hospital. Sources tell CBS 11 News the officers were both injured in the lower half of their bodies, possibly leg areas.

A suspect remain barricaded inside a home with SWAT on scene. Residents are asked to stay away from the area.

I’m told both officers shot were answering a disturbance call. Sources say they were both wounded lower half of the body/leg area. They are stable and talking at hospital. Suspect remains barricaded with SWAT on scene at last report https://t.co/5IqpCFxGnf — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) February 18, 2021

Garcia applauded Dallas Fire-Rescue as they provided cover while the two injured officers were taken to safety, he said.

Further information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.