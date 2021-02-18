DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An hours-long standoff in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas ended with two officers shot and two people found dead, according to police.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue Thursday morning. When two officers arrived, they were met by gunfire, Chief Eddie Garcia said.

They were transported to the hospital as more officers went to the scene. A standoff ensued and SWAT teams also arrived at the scene.

We’ve had two officers shot responding to a shooting call, prayers up please! @DallasPD . https://t.co/8fky804q2E — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

Garcia said the two officers are currently stable at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Sources tell CBS 11 News the officers were both injured in the lower half of their bodies, possibly leg areas.

According to police, SWAT officers eventually made their way into the home, where they found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An unidentified female was also found dead inside from an apparent gunshot wound.

SWAT officers have entered a home in the uptown section of Dallas where a man who barricaded himself inside was found dead, believed to be from a self inflicted gunshot. It ends a nearly 3 hour standoff after the suspect shot and wounded 2 DPD officers responding to a shooting — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) February 18, 2021

The deceased man is believed to be the suspect who fired upon the officers.

There were no shots fired by officers anytime during this incident.

This remains an active and on-going investigation.

Garcia applauded Dallas Fire-Rescue as they provided cover while the two injured officers were taken to safety, he said.