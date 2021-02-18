DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The mayor of Dallas is calling the issue of power outages across the state unfair and a failure. This comes as the city tries to provide assistance to residents in need.

“The grid failed us,” Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Johnson on Thursday voiced his sentiment and echoed the anger of hundreds of thousands of residents.

In the past three days, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to over 7,000 calls. The water department has over 200 workers rushing to cut off residential water lines.

Charter buses are now sitting at 20 locations in Dallas and are being used as mobile warming centers for people who remain in freezing homes.

Johnson said the city is trying to assist residents burdened by failure that should have never happened.

“This is a situation that we in the city are bearing the brunt of, our people are suffering right now, and we don’t have control over the power grid. We rely on it but no control over it,” the mayor said.

“It’s obvious that what we’ve been doing hasn’t worked,” he added.

The city is set to open neighborhood recreation centers as possible shelters or assistance sites. For people needing financial help, the city has started a disaster relief fund.

Johnson said officials from the governor to state lawmakers owe it to the people to work now to ensure this never happens again.

“What we thought we would be short rolling power outages stretched into hours and days. And what we thought would be difficult turned out to be absolutely back-breaking,” Johnson said. “All of this is awful and distressful and painful. I personally feel upset and frustrated and, on some level, I feel betrayed by those who we depend on to keep the lights on in the city and across our state.”