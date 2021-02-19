North Texas Schools Accessing Winter Storm Damage, Water Access Before ReopeningStudents across the Metroplex are getting one more snow day Friday. But schools are spending the day, and likely the weekend, trying to figure out if they’ll be ready for students to return next week.

ERCOT Says Texas Grids Are Up And Running & Electrical Systems Are Back To NormalERCOT -- Texas’ electric grid operator -- say the system has returned to normal for the first time since a winter storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers.

ERCOT Expects To Come Out Of Electricity 'Emergency Conditions' Later Friday MorningAfter some four days of many Texans living in the dark and cold, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced that it expects to come out of emergency conditions Friday morning.