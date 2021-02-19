WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations | Boil Water Notices | Free Water
By CBSDFW.com Staff
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — ERCOT — Texas’ electric grid operator — say the system has returned to normal for the first time since a winter storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers.

Smaller outages still remained Friday. But Bill Magness, president of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, says the grid again has enough capacity to provide power throughout the entire grid.

As electricity and heat returned to Texas homes, water problems remained as cities continued boil-water notices and repaired broken pipes and water mains.

