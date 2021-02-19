AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — ERCOT — Texas’ electric grid operator — say the system has returned to normal for the first time since a winter storm knocked out power to more than 4 million customers.
#BREAKING @ERCOT_ISO CEO Bill Magness just announced that emergency conditions have now ended and they are back in more normal operations. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/m937kDP8KF
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) February 19, 2021
Smaller outages still remained Friday. But Bill Magness, president of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, says the grid again has enough capacity to provide power throughout the entire grid.
#NEW @ERCOT_ISO says it has ended rotating power outages & continues the process of ending emergency conditions. CEO Bill Magness acknowledged the hardships facing Texans this week but said the controlled outages saved the grid from experiencing weeks/months of outages. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/zEc7A6RbWx
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) February 19, 2021
As electricity and heat returned to Texas homes, water problems remained as cities continued boil-water notices and repaired broken pipes and water mains.
