WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — President Joe Biden says he is making a major disaster declaration for Texas that will clear the way for more federal resources, and plans to visit the state at a time when he won’t be interfering with the disaster response.
The disaster declaration will unlock more Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) resources for Texas. The president said he’ll sign the declaration Friday, after he signed an emergency declaration for the state five days ago.READ MORE: Water Distribution Centers Serving Residential Customers Open Across Texas
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) February 19, 2021
The president also said he plans to visit Texas, but wants to wait until his presence won't be a burden or hinder the disaster relief response.
