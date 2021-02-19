AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote President Joe Biden on Friday, Feb. 19, in support of Governor Greg Abbott’s request that all categories of Public Assistance, all programs of Individual Assistance, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be authorized for all 254 Texas counties amid severe winter storms and associated outages across the State of Texas.

In the letter, they said, “Emergency resource distribution has been delayed by treacherous road, rail, and air travel conditions, leaving many Texans stranded in their own homes without heat, food, or water. Thousands of Texans have had their homes and apartments flooded as frozen pipes begin to thaw. As a result of these breaks, Texans will continue to see water quality issues while repairs to infrastructure are made.

“Despite the Governor’s swift action to mobilize state, local, and nonprofit resources, Federal action is necessary to protect the lives of Texans now and in the weeks to come.”

READ FULL LETTER BELOW

Mr. President:

It is our understanding that the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor, has made a formal request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The Governor has also requested all categories of Public Assistance, all programs of Individual Assistance, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be authorized for all 254 Texas counties as a result of severe winter weather that began on February 11, 2021. We urge you to grant this request to secure the health and safety of all Texans affected by this disaster.

The Governor and local officials have informed us that the severity and magnitude of the storm is beyond the response capabilities of the state and local government. Freezing temperatures severely affected the State’s electric generation and distribution capabilities, leading to regional outages. Emergency resource distribution has been delayed by treacherous road, rail, and air travel conditions, leaving many Texans stranded in their own homes without heat, food, or water. Thousands of Texans have had their homes and apartments flooded as frozen pipes begin to thaw. As a result of these breaks, Texans will continue to see water quality issues while repairs to infrastructure are made.

Despite the Governor’s swift action to mobilize state, local, and non-profit resources, Federal action is necessary to protect the lives of Texans now and in the weeks to come. We respectfully urge you to approve the Governor’s request and stand prepared to assist you in any way possible. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our offices with any questions.

