DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas said Friday, Feb. 19, it is on alert for fraudsters seeking to profit off of the extreme weather in Texas.

“Burst pipes, flooding, and other property damage stemming from this week’s storm may prompt unscrupulous actors to reach out to consumers with bogus insurance or home warranty information or nonexistent government grants,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Time and time again, we’ve seen scammers exploit natural disasters for personal gain,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “The last thing beleaguered Texans need right now is to fall prey to fraud. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. We urge consumers to exercise caution, especially when it comes to unsolicited calls, texts, or emails.”

Millions of people fall victims to scams every year. If you think you may have been preyed upon, please contact local law enforcement or submit a report to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or click here.

For more information on common phone and phishing scam tactics, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website.