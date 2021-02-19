AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Office of Public Utility Counsel is helping residential consumers who have lost water service by providing locations of water distribution centers across the state where they can obtain drinking water.

Those without water service should contact their water utility. Residential consumers who have water service and have received a boil water notice should continue to boil their water until they are informed it is safe to drink by their water utility. Nearly 13 million Texans are now under a boil water advisory.

In addition, residential consumers can call 311 to help locate a water distribution center in their local area or to report a broken pipe or water main break.

Fort Worth: To assist residents without consumable water, four Fort Worth fire stations and several school locations are open to distribute water in the impacted area:

Fire Station 9 2575 Polaris Drive

Fire Station 31 4209 Longstraw Drive

Fire Station 38 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

Fire Station 41 11400 Willow Springs Road

Trinity Springs Middle School 3550 Keller Hicks Road

Sendera Elementary 1216 Diamondback Lane

Willow Creek Elementary 1100 W. McLeroy Blvd.

RD Evans Community Center 3242 Lackland Road

Western Hills High School 3600 Boston Ave.

Birchman Baptist Church 9100 North Normandale St.

Houston: Houston residents can get free bottled water at a mass distribution event at Delmar Stadium. The drive-through distribution will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Delmar Stadium 2020 Mangum Road

San Antonio: Water distribution locations will be available from 12 noon to 6pm on Friday. After that, the SAWS distribution sites will have operating hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day to assist customers still experiencing a loss of water service. The distribution sites will be open until the water system is back to normal operating conditions.

Residents will need to bring their own clean containers, such as jugs, to fill with water. Customers will be allowed five gallons of water per person.

Pump Station Water Distribution Sites:

NACO (drive-thru): 13655 O’Connor Road

Seale: 254 Seale Road

Mission: 615 E. Theo Ave

Maltsberger (drive-thru): 8910 Jones Maltsberger

University (drive-thru): 7172 Hausman Road

Seaworld: 10349 Military Dr. W.

SE Booster (drive-thru): 1208 S Loop 1604 W.

Georgetown: Georgetown residents without water service who bring their own containers can acquire up to 20 gallons of water per household Friday between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Community Center 445 E. Morrow St.