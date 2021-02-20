CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been charged with capital murder after three people were found dead inside a burning home in the Collin County city of Celina, police said.
Police said they were called to a shooting at around 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Hickory Lane. As officers arrived, police said a fire was also reported at the same location.
The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Michael Patrick Paton, was arrested at the scene, police said.
The fire department extinguished the flames and found three people inside the home. Their identities and exact causes of death have not yet been released.
Paton was booked into Collin County Jail for capital murder of multiple persons. His bond is set at $1.5 million.
Further details are still unknown as police continue to investigate.