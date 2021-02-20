North Texan Rescues His Dog From Frozen Backyard PoolA Southlake man is warning people to watch over their pets over the next few days, after he had to rescue his dog from a frozen swimming pool.

'Nobody Should Have To Worry About Water': Frustration Boiling Over With Frozen Pipes DamageMore than a dozen North Texas cities are still under boil water notices, driven in part by burst pipes flooding homes and businesses and putting immense strain on the water system.

Dozens Of North Texas Schools Damaged By Winter Storms Remain Closed Early Next WeekOn top of the floods, many are also dealing with connectivity issues from power outages, and boil orders that impact the ability for kids to wash their hands, and for cafeterias to produce food.