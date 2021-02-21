DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department on Sunday urged domestic violence victims to seek help if they are able after five murders this month related to this type of violence.

The message comes after a murder last week that also left two officers with injuries when they were shot while responding. The suspect in that case was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff.

“Families are experiencing more challenges than they have in recent years, and it’s manifesting itself in the way of violence. It is no secret that the most dangerous situations officers deal with are domestic violence calls, which proved true again this week for two of our officers as they responded to our fifth domestic violence murder,” the department said in a statement.

Police provided a list of resources that victims can reach out to if they need help:

The Family Place: 214-941-1991

Genesis Shelter: 214-389-7750

Brighter Tomorrows: 972-262-8383

Mosaic Family Services: 214-823-4434

New Beginnings: 972-276-0057

The Salvation Army: 214-424-7208

For any immediate danger, victims are still urged to call 911.