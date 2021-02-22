ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Following an initial assessment of 95 Arlington ISD facilities, school district leaders have determined nine might not be able to reopen for in-person instruction by Thursday, Feb. 25, due to major flood damage or broken boilers.
That includes Martin High School where the district shared images of large hoses and dryers being used to dry out flooded facilities.
“These photos are representative of what is occurring at flooded campuses,” Arlington ISD said in a news release. “We hope to have estimated reopening dates by tomorrow to share with Arlington ISD families and staff.”