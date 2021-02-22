North Texas Homeowners Eligible For Federal Disaster Assistance Through HUDPresident Biden's major disaster declaration allows HUD to offer foreclosure relief and other assistance to impacted families living in 77 Texas counties.

Reopen Dates Up In The Air For 9 Arlington ISD Campuses Damaged During Winter StormsFollowing an initial assessment of 95 Arlington ISD facilities, school district leaders have determined nine might not be able to reopen for in-person instruction by Thursday,

Texas-Based Electricity Provider 'Just Energy' Says Winter Storm Could Force It Out Of BusinessAn electricity and gas provider based in Texas, Just Energy, warned that the financial impact of the winter storm that moved through the state could force it out of business.