QUINLAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Elena Macneill, 16, who officials said walked out of her home in the 9300 block of Ross Road in Quinlan on Friday and didn’t come back.
Macneill was last seen on Friday, Feb. 19 around 10 a.m. Hunt County officials said a citizen saw her last walking on Indian Trail in Quinlan about an hour after she left home.READ MORE: Dallas Area Fraudster Jose Anibal Linares Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For $2 Million Ponzi Scheme
Elena is 5-feet-5-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, light-colored pajama pants and tennis shoes of an unknown color.READ MORE: Now Hiring: Dallas College Training In-Demand Healthcare Workers
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said in its missing persons flyer that Elena “may have a slight intellectual disability.”MORE NEWS: State Fair Classic Spring Game Moved To Globe Life Park In March 2021
If you know where Elena is, call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903.453.6800.