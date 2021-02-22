State Fair Classic Spring Game Moved To Globe Life Park In March 2021The time-honored football tradition typically held at Cotton Bowl Stadium during the State Fair of Texas will now kick-off on March 13, 2021.

Ocasio-Cortez Raises Millions For Texas After Winter Disaster, O'Rourke Launches Wellness Check EffortCongresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised millions of dollars to help Texas after last week's deadly winter storm and former Representative Beto O'Rourke is spearheading efforts to reach those most in need.

'Stabilize, Rebuild And Get Back To Livin,' Matthew McConaughey To Hold Virtual Benefit For Winter Storm ReliefSitting in front of an American flag, actor Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter to announce a virtual benefit happening in the next two weeks to help Texans impacted by last week's catastrophic winter storm.