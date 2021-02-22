ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Marines and Sailors from Camp Pendleton, California deployed on Feb. 19, to support the Arlington vaccination center at Globe Life Field.

Their presence was at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S Northern Command, will oversee the military COVID-19 response operation in support of state and federal vaccination efforts.

“Over the past year, the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG have been called upon to lead from the front, adapt to complex and uncertain situations, and represent our Nation in our finest naval traditions; this mission is no different. In cooperation with FEMA, ARNORTH, and state and local officials, we are proud to help to maximize the safe and timely delivery of vaccines to our fellow Americans who are suffering the effects of this global pandemic,” said Brig. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, commanding general, 1st MLG. “We’ve already begun integrating with the community leaders in Arlington and have begun assisting in the delivery of the vaccine.”

Approximately 140 personnel from 1st MLG largely comprised of vaccinators, registered nurses and other military medical professionals will begin work this week. The Marines and Sailors are joining a larger effort of U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force military medical personnel under Army North’s Task Force 46. The task force is currently providing ongoing medical support to five hospitals in five cities within California, Arizona, Texas, and the Navajo Nation.

The Arlington vaccination center is expected to administer close to 3,000 vaccines a day, mostly to citizens over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing medical conditions.