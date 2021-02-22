AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sitting in front of an American flag, actor Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter to announce a virtual benefit happening in the next two weeks to help Texans impacted by last week’s catastrophic winter storm.
The famous Austinite said he and his wife Camilla's 'Just Keep Livin' Foundation' will coordinate with other like-minded organizations.
“The storm has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive,” he said in a video tweet. “Camila and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas, and we know help is going to be needed for a while.”
We're Texas pic.twitter.com/rwIo81Pn6E
McConaughey will release more details via his Instagram account later on. He said he also plans on giving more updates on how people can help Texans get back to being Texans.
“If you’re a ‘have,’ please go help a ‘have-not,’” he said. “Right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door, go volunteer.”