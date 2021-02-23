DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas arrested a 16-year-old for the killing of Kenneth Henderson, 62, on January 27, 2021.
The teen was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged with murder, a felony of the first degree.
Henderson was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 8600 block of Old Hickory Trail.
He died three weeks later.