FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Another North Texas festival has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives announced that the 2021 Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival has been cancelled — for the second year.

The producers of the festival said they made the move due to ongoing coronavirus concerns and governmental restrictions on large gatherings. The annual festival was slated to take place April 15-18.

“The safety and well-being of our festivalgoers, artists, entertainers, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors remain our top priority,” said DFWII Festivals and Events chairwoman Nina Petty. “We had hoped to hold a festival this year; however public health concerns will not allow us to do this safely.”

Organizers say MAIN ST. will relaunch and run April 7 through April 10 in 2022.

The cancellation means more than just a missed opportunity to attend an outdoor cultural event in North Texas, officials say artists don’t have the chance to share their work and continue making money to fund their craft.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for artists and entertainers from across the country,” said Jay Downie, festival producer. “We encourage everyone to visit our online gallery, browse through participating artists and support artists and entertainers who have been severely impacted by nationwide festival cancellations.”

Click here to find out more about Main St. Arts and the works available from artists.