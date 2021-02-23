DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just after midnight when firefighters were called to the 3700 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Units with Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived to find flames and dark plumes of smoke rising from a tire shop.
Officials say fire was shooting from the roof of the one-story building so firefighters called a second alarm. Crews used three ladder pipes, and a number of hand lines, to surround and drown the building. It took less than three hours for the approximately 50 firefighters to get the flames under control.
Fire crews stayed on the scene looking for hot spots. There has been no damage estimate on the building, but officials say the business “suffered severe damage throughout.”
No injuries were reported and investigators are still working to try and determine exactly what sparked the blaze.