HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A routine traffic stop led to an arrest and the seizure of several firearms, including a gold AR-15, hundreds of prescription pills and pounds of cocaine as well as thousands of dollars in cash.
Haltom City police said the arrestee faces several first degree felony charges that stemmed from search warrants issued for his home.
The department posted to social media about the bust, saying: “Great work from patrol officers and investigators took this menace off the streets for a long time!”