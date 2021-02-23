IRS Gives Texans A Break After Winter Storms, Extends April 15 Filing Deadline By Two MonthsMore assistance for Texans, this time from the Internal Revenue Service, after a deadly winter storm left millions in the state without power and water.

Texas AG Ken Paxton Was In Utah After Deadly Winter Storm Caused Power Outages Across The StateAs Texas was devastated by a historic winter storm that left millions cold and in the dark, republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, traveled to Utah for what a spokesman says were "previously scheduled meetings".

Never Again: 4 Steps Texas Needs To Take To Prevent Another Power CrisisIt was a failure. Millions of Texans were left without power at a time when they needed it the most. While the winter storms like those that hit Texas last week are rare, it’s not out of the question that it could happen again.