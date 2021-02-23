NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — More assistance for Texans, this time from the Internal Revenue Service, after a deadly winter storm left millions in the state without power and water.
The IRS announced Monday that it is giving all Texas residents and businesses an additional two months to file their federal income taxes. This means Texans now have until June 15 to file their returns and pay what they owe.
The automatic extension applies to a variety of tax filing and payment deadlines that originally fell between February 11 and April 15. For example, it will cover individual tax returns normally due on April 15 as well as quarterly estimated income tax payments due the same day, plus certain 2020 business returns that were due on March 15. It also covers quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30.
"Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the IRS is providing this relief to the entire state of Texas," the IRS said in a statement.
There is no need to file forms requesting more time, the extension is automatic for anyone living in Texas.
Visit the IRS website for more information about relief for Texans. There's additional information available on the IRS disaster assistance page.
