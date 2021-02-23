SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Compassionate Police Department Award is on its way from PETA to the Southlake Department of Public Safety, which sprang into action on Valentine’s Day to save a dog named Shadow who had fallen through thin ice on a frozen pond.

Southlake DPS released a six-minute video of the rescue that happened on Sunday, Feb. 14, just after 2:30 p.m. near White Chapel church.

Sgt. Gaylon Music entered the pond, broke through the ice, and waded through freezing water up to his shoulders to Shadow’s side. Shadow’s guardian soon followed with a pool float, and officers worked with him to hoist the dog onto the float and pull him to shore.

“This dog could easily have drowned in frigid water or died of hypothermia if it weren’t for the kindness and swift action of the Southlake Department of Public Safety,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA hopes this happy ending inspires everyone to look out for animals in need, especially during dangerous inclement weather.”

PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any way” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview—reminds all dog guardians to keep their animal companions near them on walks using a leash and a comfortable, secure harness and to keep a close eye on them when they’re outdoors.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety will receive a framed certificate, a letter, and boxes of vegan cookies.