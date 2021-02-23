RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Cali. (CBSSPORTS.COM) — Tiger Woods was involved in a serious single-car crash on Tuesday morning near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.
Woods had to be removed from his vehicle with the jaws of life as it sustained “major damage” following a single-vehicle rollover, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The 45-year-old golfer has reportedly been hospitalized with “multiple leg injuries”.
