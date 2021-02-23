WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video |
By CBSDFW.com Staff
RANCHOS PALOS VERDES, Cali. (CBSSPORTS.COM) — Tiger Woods was involved in a serious single-car crash on Tuesday morning near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California.

Woods had to be removed from his vehicle with the jaws of life as it sustained “major damage” following a single-vehicle rollover, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The 45-year-old golfer has reportedly been hospitalized with “multiple leg injuries”.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2020 in San Diego, California.

Tiger Woods (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

