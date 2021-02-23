WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video |
By CBSDFW.com Staff
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department today shared video showing the heroic efforts of first responders as they saved a couple from a frozen pond, then fell into the frigid water themselves.

The rescue happened at Thomas Jefferson Park in Northwest Irving on Feb. 19.

It isn’t clear why the woman was on the ice-cold pond, but her husband fell in trying to save her.

First responders used ladders to reach the couple, but the ice broke and they fell in.

The woman was taken by ambulance in serious condition to the hospital. Her husband suffered only minor injuries.

In their Feb. 23 tweet, the police department said they’re happy to announce “everyone has made a full recovery.”

