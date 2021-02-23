IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department today shared video showing the heroic efforts of first responders as they saved a couple from a frozen pond, then fell into the frigid water themselves.

The rescue happened at Thomas Jefferson Park in Northwest Irving on Feb. 19.

It isn’t clear why the woman was on the ice-cold pond, but her husband fell in trying to save her.

First responders used ladders to reach the couple, but the ice broke and they fell in.

The woman was taken by ambulance in serious condition to the hospital. Her husband suffered only minor injuries.

On 2/19 IPD & @Irving_Fire responded to a possible drowning call at Thomas Jefferson Park. Adult female & male were in the ice-cold pond. Ladders were used to reach them. Ice broke & rescuers fell in. We are happy to announce that everyone has made a full recovery! 👏👏 PD and FD pic.twitter.com/xCJsdt0rG1 — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) February 23, 2021

In their Feb. 23 tweet, the police department said they’re happy to announce “everyone has made a full recovery.”