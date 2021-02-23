DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 412 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Of those, 300 are confirmed cases and 112 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 243,340 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 34,365 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 2,874 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness, including 18 more announced Tuesday.

“Today we announce another 18 deaths including a woman in her 30s with no underlying conditions. We are also reporting 412 new positive cases of COVID-19,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We believe this number is down because of the lack of testing during the power outages, but we also believe the numbers are trending in our favor. In the coming days, we will have a more accurate daily count as things return to normal.Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 43,823 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. Dallas County is currently administering second doses.”

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 6 was 636, which is a rate of 24.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 19.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 6 (week ending 2/13/21).

A total of 466 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 37 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

One death of a teacher in a Dallas County K-12 school from COVID-19 was confirmed this past week.

There are currently 90 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 4,155 residents and 2,315 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 921 have been hospitalized and 555 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Fourteen outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days.

A cumulative total of 385 residents and 194 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths being reported today include the following:

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Desoto. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.