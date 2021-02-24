NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The active weather pattern that produced two winter storms last week, is going to produce several waves of rain chances at the end of this week. We get in the crosshairs of two different weather makers: the southern jet stream (first) and yet another upper air low in the northern jet stream (second).

Enjoy today. A cold front moved through North Texas but with the very dry air and sunshine, temperatures should rise toward 70 degrees. This will make the 4th day in a row of above-normal temperatures as we climb out of the historic cold. Yesterday’s 83° high at DFW was the warmest day since early November. Tomorrow we are expecting highs only in the low 50s along with rain.

Clouds return overnight. The rain sets in by afternoon. It’ll start with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. But the upper-air dynamics increase in the evening and stronger storms start to move overhead. These storms have a moderate risk of producing damaging hail; mostly it’ll be heavy rain and lots of lightning.

The rain/storm chances continue into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon we’ll be back to dry weather.

It won’t last long. We are expecting lots of rain this weekend. It will be warm but it’ll be wet.

There could be significant amounts of rain by the time we get to Sunday. Forecast models are showing 2″-3″ of rain, especially in our eastern counties.

We are counting down the last days of Meteorological Winter (Feb. 28th). The Metroplex usually experiences its last freeze of the cold season in mid-March.

The last time it gets to 32 degrees at the DFW airport has varied quite a bit; from early January to mid-April. The outlook for the first week of March is a chance for ABOVE NORMAL temperatures.

I’m expecting a couple of cold days just as we turn the calendar into March; after that I don’t see any freezing temperatures out to mid-Month. Don’t bank on that by the way, any forecast out ten days is always suspect.