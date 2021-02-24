TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eric Cadell Gipson, 56, of Tyler pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to information presented in court, on June 2, 2020, Gipson, a convicted felon, arranged for the purchase of 9mm pistol. Six days later, on June 8, 2020, Gipson took possession of the firearm. Gipson, having been previously convicted of murder, robbery and theft, was prohibited by law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons is a critical component of keeping our communities safe, said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of society.”

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Gipson with federal violations on Oct. 29, 2020. Under federal statutes, Gipson faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. It was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alan Jackson.