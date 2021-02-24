FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Questions Wednesday morning as to what caused a massive overnight fire to light up the skies over Fort Worth.
The fire, at a commercial building in the 400 block of South Beach Street, sent black smoke pouring into the night sky.
A CBS 11 News viewer sent video of the scene, just south of Lancaster Avenue and east of Highway 287.
It was just before 10:00 p.m. when firefighters were called to the scene.
CBS 11 reached out to the Fort Worth Fire Department to get more information about what happened and whether anyone was hurt, but so far hasn't gotten a response.