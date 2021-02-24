ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It is the frustrating and yet predictable winter weather timeline: deep freeze, big thaw, busted pipes and good luck finding a plumber!

“It’s hard to tell people ‘no’, especially when they have been without water for three or four days,” says Everardo Almeda with Almeda Plumbing. “It’s hard and heartbreaking to tell somebody you can’t make it.”

Some homeowners are being told it could take weeks before plumbers are able to catch up.

“They’re frustrated, they’re angry at us, they’re angry at the situation, they’re angry at themselves for not taking precautions,” says Cecil Pearcy at an Arlington Ace Hardware location.

But that’s not all.

Hardware store shelves are being wiped clean as frustrated homeowners go online to figure out how to make repairs themselves.

“As soon as we get a truck in,” says Pearcy, “it’s gone.”

Other hardware stores say they, too, are getting extra deliveries and bringing in extra staff.

“They’re coming to get parts, but they are also asking sometimes ‘hey. I’ve been watching this video, but I’m stuck right here.,can you help me?’,” says Sam Johns at the South Arlington Lowe’s.

Unfortunately, though, know how is not enough.

Local hardware stores say the run on plumbing supplies is crippling even the professionals’ efforts to get water restored.

The Arlington Ace store is trucking in fittings from as far away as Colorado to try and keep up with the demand. Customers often waiting for those deliveries to arrive.

“We just started leaving the case open,” says Pearcy.

So what to do until your plumber’s number comes up?

Maybe make some friends at your local hardware store.

“It’s a great warm feeling to be able to help these folks out that are in need,” says Johns, “just an overwhelming feeling that you can help your fellow neighbors.”