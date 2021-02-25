UPDATEDSchool Closures/Delays
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Just before the lunch hour on February 24 Dallas police received a call about a shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn along Pacific Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 38-year old man, later identified as Jonathan Wernhammer, lying on the floor of his apartment. He had been shot several times.

Wernhammer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators soon had a suspect — Vivianna Alvarez. Officials have arrested the 20-year old and charged her with murder.

Alvarez is being held in the Dallas County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

