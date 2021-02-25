WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — A former Border Patrol agent criticized the federal agency’s internal culture, accusing it of promoting an environment of abuse and corruption. Since leaving the agency in 2001, Jenn Budd has become an advocate for migrants and is demanding accountability from her former employer.
In an interview Budd described being raped by a colleague and consistently being retaliated against because of her gender.
But Budd said her tipping point was when she was shot at during an overnight patrol along the U.S.-Mexico border. The incident happened after she had investigated a high-ranking agent for smuggling narcotics.
