GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New efforts are underway Thursday, Feb. 25, to help thousands of Garland residents who still don’t have running water at their apartment complexes.

Texas Baptist Men is now stationed in at Lake Village North in Garland and is providing hot shower stations and laundry service.

“Well they’re really appreciative,” Don Smith said. “Even though we’re not supposed to, they want to hug you.”

“It is very hard, you know especially with little kids,” Karina Lule said.

She hasn’t had running water for more than a week.

“We’re just trying every place possible that they’re opening doors for us just to have a basic need,” she said.

“It has intensified because of people with power outages, water issues, things like that,” North Texas Food Bank volunteer Brandon Bowling said.

On Thursday, the North Texas Food Bank held a mobile food pantry in Garland.

The City of Garland is continuing to pass out water bottles at Garland’s Central Library.

Local nonprofits, churches and businesses all pitching in to help.

Bottled water donations are also needed. They can be dropped off at Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery or Rosalind Coffee in the Garland Square.

“We’re lucky that we have people helping and supporting us during this time,” Lule said.

This comes as across the metro, plumbers and supplies to fix broken pipes are hard to come by.

“I was talking to a plumber yesterday and he said he would trade a pile of gold for a 6-foot length copper pipe right now,” apartment Association of Greater Dallas’ Ian Mattingly said.

Texas Baptist Men has been told the water issues could last as long as two weeks and they say they are prepared to stay as long as they’re needed.

“We show our love by what we do for other people and that’s what it’s all about,” Smith said.