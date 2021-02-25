Luka's Last Minute 3-Pointers Lift The Dallas Mavericks Over Celtics 110-107It was all about the last second shots and this time Maverick Luka Doncic slammed the scorer's table in joy, not anger. Doncic hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining — his second go-ahead 3 in the final minute — and the Mavs avoided collapse against the Celtics.