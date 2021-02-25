NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a noisy night Thursday, Feb. 25 in parts of North Texas as hail fell from the sky in the 8:00 p.m. hour.
“This was loud coming down on the roof,” Moom Sinha told CBS 11.
People from Anna to Frisco to McKinney to The Colony shared video and pictures of the hail that was at least marble-sized or a little larger in places.
“Got a good dose of hail around 8:45 in McKinney,” said Deb Arndt. “Ranging from marble to boulder size. Not as big as a ping pong ball, but large enough to make some dents in our car!”
“Big Hail storm at 380 and Custer in McKinney, Texas. Grape to Quarter size fell for for about 10 minutes!” said Dalton Dymkowski.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth tweeted at 7:40 p.m. “Showers and storms are starting to increase in coverage across parts of North Texas. Don’t be surprised if you see some small hail (mostly pea size) out of these cells.”
— Heath DeGroot, PT, DPT (@Dptheath47) February 26, 2021
Small marble size hail storm in Frisco near Collin College. Lasted about three or four minutes. pic.twitter.com/NmLEGMFjFK
— Marshal Holliday (@MarshalHolliday) February 26, 2021